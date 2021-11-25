Thomas Rhett says he is 'so grateful and blown away' as he CELEBRATES Grammy nomination; See post

Thomas Rhett is celebrating his Grammy nomination by offering fans a behind-the-scenes look at how his smash "Country Again" came to be. The country singer, 31, was nominated for best country song at the 2022 Grammy Awards and expressed his pleasure on Twitter and Instagram with a minute-long clip of the song in its early stages.

Check out his post here:

"Here's the first worktape of 'Country Again.' Me, Ashley Gorley and Zach Crowell wrote this song over zoom in the dead center of 2020," he wrote on Wednesday. "This title has been in my phone since May of 2019. This week it was nominated for a @RecordingAcad (Grammy)." He went on to say he was "so grateful and blown away" to be nominated. According to PEOPLE, "Country Again" is up for best country song, which is awarded to songwriters. It'll go up against "Better Than We Found It" by Maren Morris, "camera roll" by Kacey Musgraves, "Cold" by Chris Stapleton, "Fancy Like" by Walker Hayes and "Remember Her Name" by Mickey Guyton at the Grammys on January 31.

However, Thomas Rhett previously said on Twitter that the song, which serves as the title track for Side A of his most recent album, was "one of my favourite songs I've ever been a part of writing." The song peaked at No. 1 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart, and he just played it at the 2021 CMA Awards.

Meanwhile, as per PEOPLE, this is the country singer's fourth nomination; "Die a Happy Man" was nominated for best country song in 2016, Life Changes was nominated for best country album in 2017, Center Point Road was nominated for best country album in 2019, and "Some People Do" was nominated for best country song in 2020.

ALSO READ:Singer Thomas Rhett WELCOMES fourth child with wife Lauren Akins; REVEALS special name