Thomas Vitnerberg Shares Thoughts On Chris Rock Directing American Remake of Another Round; Gives Warning

Chris Rock has always been an icon, known to take jokes and viral moments with a pinch of salt. Whether it was the slap by Will Smith or other statements going around, the director continues to take up major projects in Hollywood. His latest is an American remake of a Danish film called Another Round. A dark comedy, it centres around alcoholism. The movie has been directed by Thomas Vitnerberg who has many emotional reasons behind making this movie. But what did director Thomas Vitnerberg say about this remake, and Chris rock? Read on.

What did Thomas Vitnerberg comment on Chris Rock?

Thomas lost his daughter to a traffic accident in 2019 and made Another Round as a memoir to honour her. The movie premiered in 2020 and got nominated for various awards. The film even got nominated for Academy Awards as an international feature film. In an interview with SoundWave the director opened up about the remake. He said, "The choice of Chris Rock is exciting. It's exciting what he comes up with. I am full of good expectations. If he does shit, he gets one more slap." This is a reference to the incident that went down between Will Smith and Chris Rock. The American director Rock has still not passed any comments on the same.

What is Another Round all about?

A Danish film starring Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Bo Larse, Magnus Milan and Lars Ranthe in lead roles, it has an IMDb rating of 7.7/10 and 93% on Rotten Tomatoes. The official synopsis of the film reads as, “Four middle-aged friends test a theory stating that a certain level of blood alcohol content aids creativity. However, they find themselves in a mess after they take the experiment a bit too far.”

As we see an American adaptation of the same, it would be interesting to see what Chris Rock’s style does to the movie. Until then, stay tuned to Pinlvilla for more updates.

