Thor: Love and Thunder, Avatar 2, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever & more; Disney announces its release slate

Disney revealed its full movie slate for both 2022 and 2023 during a presentation at CinemaCon on Wednesday and it's enough to drive fans crazy and plan their calendars around them as the studio teased some of the biggest projects including next month's release, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness for which Marvel also showcased exclusive footage.

The other big reveals at the event also included the title for the Avatar sequel which has now been confirmed as Avatar: The Way of Water. The film's trailer is all set to release next week as it will be attached with Benedict Cumberbatch's starrer Doctor Strange in theatres. The rest of the release slate of Disney also promised other Marvel projects that are set to come out this year including Thor: Love and Thunder and also next year's releases such as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Speaking at the event, Marvel head Kevin Feige also spoke about the studio's future offerings and what they have in store for fans as he said, "In the next 10 years with existing characters and new characters and new storytelling tools with the multiverse, anything can happen", via The Hollywood Reporter. He also teased about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as he said, Ryan Coogler is "working very hard" on it.

Check out Disney's release slate announced at CinemaCon 2022 below:

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - May 6, 2022

Lightyear - June 17, 2022

The Bob's Burgers Movie - May 27, 2022

Thor: Love and Thunder - July 8, 2022

The Banshees of Inisherin - October 21, 2022

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - November 11, 2022

Amsterdam - November 4, 2022

The Menu - November 18, 2022

Strange World - November 23, 2022

Avatar: The Way of Water - December 16, 2022

The Marvels - February 17, 2023

The Haunted Mansion - March 10, 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - May 5, 2023

Indiana Jones - June 30, 2023

The Little Mermaid - May 26, 2023

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania - July 28, 2023

Which movie release are you most excited about?

