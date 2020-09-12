  1. Home
Thor: Love and Thunder to be Chris Hemsworth's last tryst as the Marvel superhero? Actor REVEALS

In a recent interview, Chris Hemsworth was asked if Thor: Love and Thunder will be his last MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) movie. Read below to know the hilarious reply that the 37-year-old actor gave.
13295 reads Mumbai Updated: September 12, 2020 12:07 pm
Thor: Love and Thunder to be Chris Hemsworth's last tryst as the Marvel superhero? Actor REVEALSThor: Love and Thunder to be Chris Hemsworth's last tryst as the Marvel superhero? Actor REVEALS
Avengers: Endgame saw us say goodbye to beloved OG 6 Avengers like Iron Man, Captain America and Black Widow. As for the remaining three, while Mark Ruffalo's Hulk future is up in the air, Jeremy Renner is getting his own Hawkeye series on Disney+ while Chris Hemsworth will play Thor one more time in Thor: Love and Thunder. With Taika Waititi back in the director's chair, we also have Tessa Thompson returning as Valkyrie. The biggest news, however, is the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster and she will also be worthy of the hammer as Female Thor.

In an interview with Elle Man, Hemsworth was asked if he plans to retire as Thor post Thor: Love and Thunder as there will now be a female version of the beloved Marvel superhero as well. To the question, Chris quipped, "Are you crazy?! I'm not going into any retirement period (laughs). Thor is far too young for that. He is only 1500 years old! It is definitely not a film that I say goodbye to this brand. At least, I hope so," as per Google Translate.

Moreover, teasing us about the upcoming MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) movie, the 37-year-old actor shared with Elle Man that after reading the script for Thor: Love and Thunder, he can say that he is very excited and jokingly added that in this production, there will be a lot of love and a lot of lightning. Hemsworth is glad that after the events of Avengers: Endgame, he's still a part of MCU to continue the story of Thor. While he can't say a word about the storyline, Chris confessed that he had a lot more fun reading the script of Thor: Love and Thunder than Thor: Ragnarok which proves something because the upcoming MCU movie is "brilliant."

How excited are you to see Chris Hemsworth back as Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Also starring Christian Bale as the antagonist, Thor: Love and Thunder is slated to release on February 18, 2022.

