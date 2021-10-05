Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Avatar 2 and more CONFIRM India release dates

After watching projects get delayed multiple times amid the pandemic as theatres remained shut, things are finally opening up and India is all set to witness the releases of some of Hollywood's biggest films. With things returning to normalcy, movie buffs will finally be able to enjoy their favourite films in theatres and the festive releases begin next month as Marvel drops Eternals over Diwali on November 5, 2021.

Marvel, Disney, and 20th Century studios have announced the release dates for their film line up in India and looking at that, it's time for all cine-goers to mark their calendars as the last half of 2021 and 2022 promise to bring major releases such as Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, West Side Story and more. Much-anticipated animated features such as Encanto and Ron's Gone Wrong will also be hitting the theatres soon.

The release date slate for several Hollywood biggies has now been confirmed and it will be best if we set reminders are our favourite celebrities and characters return to the big screen soon.

Check out the release date calendar for upcoming Hollywood films:

The Last Duel – October 22, 2021

Ron’s Gone Wrong – October 29, 2021

Eternals – November 5, 2021

Encanto – November 26, 2021

West Side Story – December 10, 2021

The King’s Man – December 24, 2021

Death on the Nile – February 11, 2022

Turning Red - March 11, 2022

Doctor Strange: Multiverse Of Madness - March 25, 2022

Thor: Love and Thunder - May 6, 2022

Lightyear - June 17, 2022

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - July 8, 2022

Blade - October 7, 2022

The Marvels - November 11, 2022

AVATAR - December 16, 2022

Which film are you most excited to catch in theatres? Share your views with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

