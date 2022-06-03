Thor: Love and Thunder: Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman's MCU film to release in India on THIS date

One of the most anticipated films of the year is Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder which will have Chris Hemsworth return as Thor alongside Natalie Portman, Christian Bale and Tessa Thompson. Ever since the film's trailers released, fans have become even more eager to witness the fourth solo Thor film which will mark the MCU debut for Bale.

With the film's release only a month away, it's even bigger news for Thor's Indian fans as Marvel studios have confirmed that the film will release in India a day before it hits the screens in the US. While Thor 4's US release date has been announced as July 8, the film will be released in Indian theatres on July 7. Thor: Love and Thunder has been touted to be an emotional film by the film's director Taika Waititi.

The film will showcase Chris Hemsworth's Thor taking a break from his superheroing days and go on a quest to find inner peace. Although Thor's break seems to get interrupted when Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), a galactic killer who seeks the extinction of the gods begins to wreak havoc. Fans have been particularly excited about Bale's entry into the MCU and his unrecognisable look has also sparked a major discussion.

Another highlight of Thor: Love and Thunder has also been Natalie Portman's return to the Thor films after playing Jane Foster in the first two. The actress' introduction as Mighty Thor has been impressive as per the trailer where she was seen wielding the Mjolnir.

Thor: Love and Thunder will be releasing in India on July 7, 2022 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

