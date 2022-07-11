Thor: Love and Thunder: Chris Hemsworth on daughter India not being too thrilled to kiss Christian Bale's Gorr

Thor: Love and Thunder marks Christian Bale's impressive MCU debut as the sinister villain, Gorr the God Butcher, who is hell-bent on killing Thor (Chris Hemsworth). It's not just the Oscar winner, though, who makes his Marvel entry. *SPOILERS ALERT* Did you know Chris Hemsworth's daughter India Hemsworth, 10, also starred in the Taika Waititi directorial as Gorr's daughter Love, who eventually becomes an adorable tag-team with Thor aka Love and Thunder?

While India gets to work with her dad in quite a few scenes towards Thor: Love and Thunder's conclusion, she mostly shot with Christian Bale. In an interview with Marvel, while Chris Hemsworth aka Thor gushed that his daughter did an "incredible job," the actor recalled a hilarious BTS story from the sets of Thor: Love and Thunder when India had to kiss Christian's Gorr, which the little one wasn't too thrilled about: "She had to kiss Gorr on the top of the head [and she didn't want to]. She goes, 'No, his head's all sticky,' because he had the prosthetic makeup and stuff," before adding, "So she did a kiss and did it, like, a couple of inches away from his head. I was like, 'You can't use that!' Christian was laughing, we were laughing, it was great."

Furthermore, Christian called India's performance a "wonderful job," thoroughly impressed with the impactful "sad" scenes she shot for Thor: Love and Thunder. Bale remembered one such scene where the actor held her and tears dropped. When one hit India's face, she went "Ooh noo." Christian looked at her and thought India was "going to chuck up" and he doesn't blame her, calling her "poor little thing," before praising, "But she was absolutely magnificent."

Christian Bale also complimented Chris Hemsworth as "a wonderfully attentive dad, just off-camera all the time" as he was around when India was filming for Thor: Love and Thunder, making sure his daughter was okay. "...just checking she was all right, giving me thumbs up, me giving him thumbs up, checking. It was really endearing seeing the two of them. He sort of let her be, and she did it herself," Christian added.

