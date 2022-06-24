Thor: Love and Thunder: Chris Hemsworth gives his superhero a Jean-Claude Van Damme twist in the new teaser

Thor: Love and Thunder is all set to release next month and with every new promo and trailer of the film, the excitement for the upcoming film has been increasing by the day. After we saw Chris Hemsworth's Thor deliver an inspiring speech in the last one, new teaser shows him doing Jean-Claude Van Damme's signature move as he performs a split.

The final teaser of the film ahead of its release on July 7, the Avenger can be seen introducing his team to help fight Christian Bale's Gorr the god butcher which includes "ex-girlfriend" Jane Foster aka Mighty Thor, Valkyrie, Korg, the Guardians of the Galaxy and also a newly acquired pair of giant goats who are possibly going to be the biggest highlight of this film.

In the new teaser, Hemsworth also performs a classic stunt from the films of Jean- Claude Van Damme as he pushes back two vehicles with his feet. Taika Waititi who returns to direct Thor's fourth film after Thor: Ragnarok seems to have brought the 80s, 90s vibe into the film with its music as well as other elements.

Check out the teaser video here:

In the previous teaser video, we also saw Christian Bale's antagonist deliver a scary line. The new clip showcases him in a show women with Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie. Thor: Love and Thunder will showcase Chris' God of Thunder being forced to come out of his retirement as Gorr, the God butcher begins to wreak havoc. The film is all set to release in theatres across India on July 7.

