Thor: Love and Thunder: Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and more dazzle at the LA premiere

Thor: Love and Thunder is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The Marvel film is the fourth Thor film that will have Chris Hemsworth reprise the role of the superhero. The film also marks the return of Natalie Portman who was previously featured in the first two films as the superhero's love interest, Jane Foster. The lead cast of the film recently turned up looking their best at the red carpet premiere of the film.

Apart from Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman, the premiere also saw Tessa Thompson, Chris Pratt, and Christian Bale attending the premiere event. The Thor actor looked suave sporting a blue suit for the event and was accompanied by his wife Elsa Pataky for the premiere. Also seen in a dazzling look was Natalie Portman who wore a glittery outfit for the event. Tessa Thompson who plays Valkyrie in the film stole the show with a stunning silver outfit on the red carpet.

It was also a treat to see the film's director, Taika Waititi posing for a goofy photo with both the Chris' who will be seen in the film as Thor enlists the help of Guardians of the Galaxy in the film.

Check out photos from Thor: Love and Thunder premiere here:

Thor: Love and Thunder is all set to release in India, a day ahead of the US as it will hit the screens on July 7.

How excited are you to watch Thor: Love and Thunder? Share your views with us in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Thor: Love and Thunder: Chris Hemsworth gives his superhero a Jean-Claude Van Damme twist in the new teaser