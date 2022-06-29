Thor: Love and Thunder: Chris Hemsworth REVEALS his children will have cameos in the upcoming Marvel film

Chris Hemsworth is opening up about some major cameos in his upcoming Marvel sequel, Thor: Love and Thunder . In a new interview with Kevin McCarthy, the God of Thunder shared some tidbits about his fourth solo MCU movie and revealed that his children are set to make an appearance on screen in the film. Previously, director Taika Waititi did mention that the film is going to be the craziest he has ever made but Hemsworth jr. was on no one's list.

During the chat, Hemsworth dropped jaws as he disclosed his three children, twin sons Tristan and Sasha alongside daughter India, who he shares with his wife Elsa Pataky will be part of the superhero flick. While in the promotional interview, Chris pointed out that it was not just him who brought in his children to the film but also the other cast members too. "Taika [Waititi] had his children in there. Christian Bale had his. Natalie [Portman] had…her kids as well," recalled the actor as per Just Jared.

Fans have spotted Chris' son in a released running montage of Thor and are super excited to see his kids be involved in the film. To fan the flames higher, Chris spoiled which character his daughter India took on, "That’s my daughter…as well. She plays the character of Love." Being the cool dad, Chris brought the kids Tristan and Sasha, along with Elsa to the Australian premiere of the film earlier this week.