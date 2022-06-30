Thor: Love and Thunder: Chris Hemsworth REVEALS why Christian Bale's Gorr is his 'favourite' MCU villain

Thor: Love and Thunder is one of Marvel's most anticipated films of the year. It's the fourth instalment in the Thor franchise and fans have been excited to see Hemsworth return as the God of Thunder once again as well as to see Christian Bale take on the role of the lead antagonist in the film. Bale makes his MCU debut with the upcoming film.

At the global virtual press conference of the film that Pinkvilla was also a part of, Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Natalie Portman and Taika Waititi spoke about the upcoming film. Chris who has been playing the role of Thor since several years now has faced off with several MCU villains already and was asked how Christian Bale's Gorr, stacks up against the others. Speaking about the same, Hemsworth called Gorr, the god butcher his "favourite villain" in the MCU.

Adding on about what Christian Bale has brought to the film, Chris further said, "He's my favorite villain in the Marvels Cinematic Universe, and I love everyone I've worked with, but this was particularly special. And a lot to do with what Christian said before, there's this empathic quality there, there's a vulnerability. You kind of find yourself going, oh what's he's doing is wrong, but I get the sort of demotivation behind it. And every time you work with someone different, different characters that bring different things out of you, and that was the case here. And yeah, he did an incredible job."

Thor: Love and Thunder will also have Natalie Portman return as Jane Foster who was introduced in the trailer of the film as Mighty Thor. The Taika Waititi directorial is all set to release in theatres in India on July 7, 2022.

