Thor: Love and Thunder: Chris Hemsworth's motivational speech gets funnily interrupted by Miek in new teaser

Thor: Love and Thunder is one of the most anticipated films of the year. With Chris Hemsworth returning as Thor, there are also some other major highlights about the upcoming film given that it also marks the Marvel debut of Christian Bale who will be seen playing the evil villain, Gorr the God butcher in the film. Also, Natalie Portman returns.

While the first trailer of Thor: Love and Thunder was enough to showcase how amazing the film is going to be given that it will be packed with surprises, the new teaser is sure to leave fans even more eager for it. In the new clip from the film, Chris Hemsworth's God of Thunder can be seen delivering a motivational war speech that gets interrupted by Miek in a funny manner. The teaser also features Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie.

Apart from the funny moments, the new clip also consists of a creepy scene where Bale's antagonist can be seen delivering a scary line as he says, "how exciting" towards the end. The actor's makeup has already been a massive talking point given how unrecognisable the actor looks in it. The trailer also showcases Natalie Portman's Jane Foster who will be introduced as Mighty Thor in the film pulling off an action scene.

Check out the new teaser here:

The Guardians of the Galaxy characters will also be having a key role in Thor 4 and we get a bigger glimpse of them in the new clip as well with Chris Pratt's Peter Quill aka Starlord seen in a fighting scene. Thor: Love and Thunder is all set to release in theatres across India on July 6.

