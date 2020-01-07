Thor: Love And Thunder: Christian Bale as Darrio Agger? Thor comics writer feels Batman actor would be PERFECT

Christian Bale is reportedly in talks with Marvel Studios for a role in Thor: Love And Thunder. While fans are speculating his role in the movie, Thor writer reveals a Thor comic character that the Batman actor would fit the best.

Just recently, news broke out that Christian Bale could be associated with Thor: Love And Thunder. The Batman actor, who has been doing the rounds at the awards following his role in Ford v Ferrari, could be entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the Taika Waititi directorial. Imagine, Chris Hemsworth and Christian Bale crossing paths! What a sight it would be. While Marvel Studios has been tight-lipped about the development, fans have already begun speculating the possible roles he could play.

A lot of fans are hoping Bale is roped into the first female Thor movie to essay the role of Beta Ray Bill. However, Jason Aaron feels otherwise. The Thor comics book writer took to Twitter to participate in the discussion. He decided to go against the Bill tide and suggested that Bale would be a great choice for Darrio Agger.

For the unversed, Darriio is a vicious chief executive of the big-bad Roxxon Corporation. The character first appeared in Thor: God of Thunder. The comic book was among the initial few books Aaron associated with the Asgardian god. It is reported that Aaron has had a huge influence on Thor: Love and Thunder.

You know who's got my vote. "Who Is Christian Bale Playing in THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER?" https://t.co/gIepxEvTBT pic.twitter.com/zHCCrMNl85 — Jason Aaron (@jasonaaron) January 7, 2020

Do you think Christian Bale would make for a good Darrio Agger? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Meanwhile, if Bale does decide to join the Marvel movie, it would be his first role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, it would not be the actor's fun comic book movie. The actor is known best for his role as Batman in The Dark Knight series. The movie was directed by Christopher Nolan and the trilogy made him synonym to the DC character.

