Thor: Love and Thunder: Christian Bale to play THIS role in Chris Hemsworth starrer? Spoilers Inside

It was previously revealed Christian Bale is joining Thor: Love and Thunder. The news left fans speculating that The Dark Knight star would be removing the Batman cloak and get under the skin of Beta Ray Bill.

Taika Waititi will soon take to the director's seat and start work on Thor: Love and Thunder. The Marvel Cinematic Universe movie has confirmed that Natalie Portman will reprise her role as Jane Foster to double up as the first female Thor. The Marvel movie will also see a new face joining on board the movie. A few weeks ago, news broke out that The Dark Knight star Christian Bale will be making his MCU debut with Chris Hemsworth starrer.

Ever since the news broke out, fans have been busy speculating Bale's role in the movie. A new report claims that the actor is playing an intergalactic villain. According to a website called The Illuminerdi has claimed that though his character's name and details haven't been revealed, they got their hands on a Marvel document that suggests he is playing the main villain.

The actor hasn't been locked down for the role yet. However, the site claims the Best Actor at Oscar 2020 nominee plays an alien species and has been described as "otherworldly." The new update comes after fans speculated he would play Beta Ray Bill. Amidst the speculations, Thor comic book writer confessed Bale would be perfect for Darrio Agger. "You know who's got my vote. "Who Is Christian Bale Playing in THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER?" he wrote while sharing a comic book clip of Darrio. Read all about it here: Thor: Love And Thunder: Christian Bale as Darrio Agger? Thor comics writer feels Batman actor would be PERFECT

