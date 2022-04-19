Thor: Love And Thunder: Christian Bale trends as fans ask 'Where is Gorr, The God Butcher'

The official teaser for the new Marvel sure-to-be-blockbuster Thor: Love and Thunder is out and fans are all over the internet raving about its perfection already. Directed by Taika Waititi, the movie has a star-studded cast including Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Natalie Portman, Chris Pratt, Tessa Thompson, Matt Damon, Dave Bautista and more.

Earlier, fans on Twitter trended Christian Bale's name as they wondered why the actor, who is playing the main villain in the movie, was absent from the teaser. Some others hailed the editing of the minute-long video while some simply fangirl-ed over Chris Hemsworth's newly-enlightened Thor. The Twitterati reaction to the release has once again proved the mighty fan power of the OG Avenger and his thrilling tales, especially with Natalie Portman back in the grind as the "She Thor."

Meanwhile, a big chunk of the Marvel fam is excited to see Bale in the role of Gorr The God Butcher. Bale who is known by comic nerds for his exceptional performance as DC's Batman, has intrigued many such fans as his transition from one comic universe to another surely be of notable significance. Moreover, after the success of the last God of Thunder movie, Thor: Ragnarok, the bar has been set high in the clouds as many anticipate that this upcoming release with its star-packed cast will reach their expectations and deliver greatness yet again.

Check out how the fans on Twitter reacted to Thor: Love and Thunder's teaser below:

