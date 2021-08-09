Thor: Love and Thunder: Christian Bale's viral set photos REVEAL his unrecognisable look as the antagonist

Christian Bale was recently spotted shooting for his upcoming Marvel debut, Thor: Love and Thunder and a few photos from the set have now gone viral. The pictures have revealed Bale's look as the lead villain in the film and fans can't believe his shocking transformation in the same. In Taika Waititi's directorial, the actor will essay the role of Gorr the God Butcher.

In the photos that have now been going viral from the set of the MCU film, Bale is seen in his full costume and can be seen wearing a silver and gray outfit that covers his body. He can also be seen wearing silver face paint which makes him unrecognisable in these snaps.

Not much has been known about Bale's role in the film and these photos have only added to fans' excitement about the upcoming film. With the fourth installment of the Thor film, we will also see Natalie Portman's Jane return to the franchise along with Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Thompson had previously teased about the upcoming Thor film to be "fantastic" as she said, "We're going to have fun. Taika [Waititi] is writing [and] directing. Some familiar faces. Some news people coming into the mix."

Among other MCU stars who will also be making an appearance in Thor 4 are, Chris Pratt, Matt Damon, Sam Neill, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum, Vin Diesel and Melissa McCarthy.

Previously director Taika Waititi also discussed how this film will be much different compared to Thor: Ragnarok saying, it will have "far more emotion" and "a lot more love."

ALSO READ: When Thor: Love and Thunder star Christian Bale REVEALED he would grab a samosa after school