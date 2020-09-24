Thor: Love And Thunder: COVID 19 forces Chris Hemsworth starrer to relocate locations within Australia?

Thor: Love And Thunder is slated to start filming in Australia. The latest development has revealed that Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman starrer could relocate locations within Australia.

Although COVID-19 impacted shoots of several big-budget movies in Hollywood, international projects are slowly resuming work. While Robert Pattinson's The Batman and Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible 7 have already resumed shoot, Marvel Studios' Thor: Love And Thunder prepares to kick off the filming next month. The Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, starring Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman, will be filming in Australia. The film was to be shot in Moore Park's Fox Studios in New South Wales. However, it seems like Marvel is looking at relocating the film's shoot.

Via Daily Mail, The Daily Telegraph reports that NSW continues to battle with COVID-19. Given the circumstances, it is likely that the film's shoot will be shifted to Queensland. The report also adds that Portman and Hemsworth are unaware of the location. Portman has landed in Australia earlier this month and will join the cast and crew to kickstart the filming next month.

While we wait for Marvel Studios to address the report and hopefully get a few photos from the sets, Marvel Studios has confirmed that they are pushing all their 2020 projects to 2021. Black Widow, which was originally slated to release in May 2020 before it was pushed to November 2020, is now tracking a release of May 2021. The star-studded Eternals has been pushed back from November 2020 to February 2021 and now to November 2021.

Thor: Love And Thunder continues to eye the February 2021 release date. We've got our fingers crossed hoping that there are no further delays at the Marvel camp! Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

