Thor: Love and Thunder debuts first clip at MTV Movie & TV Awards; Natalie Portman claims Mjolnir in snippet

The highly anticipated threequel Thor: Love and Thunder finally releases its first clip. During the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Marvel debuted the official first snippet of the much-awaited film which set the internet ablaze. The snippet gave an elaborate look at the legendary moment between Natalie Portman's Mighty Thor and Chris Hemsworth's God of Thunder as the two cross paths once again.

Directed by Taika Waititi, the film is set to reintroduce Thor's ex-flame Jane Foster who will now wield the wonderous hammer, Mjolnir. In the snippet, Thor is calling out to his trustee hammer which was previously destroyed by his sister Hella in the last sequel, Thor: Ragnarok. Though now the God of Thunder fights with his new and improved weapon Stormbreaker, his roots go back to Mjolnir who was given to him by his father. In the clip, while in the midst of a battle Thor reaches out to grab a floating Mjolnir but the Mighty Thor steps in and commands the hammer back in her hands. At the end of the 20-second clip, Jane Foster is seen using Mjolnir like Thor to propel her off the land and fly.

Meanwhile, in a chat with GamesRadar, via Comicbook, director Taika Waititi shared his perspective on the iconic moment, "And also, it's really fun, the idea that Thor [has] got Stormbreaker, that big axe, and now his hammer's back and it's in the hands of someone else." He added that the scene was in no way a true passing of the torch, "It's no longer his hammer. It's the idea that someone's taking his place. I think a lot of fans are gonna potentially assume, 'Oh, OK, this is the passing on of the torch'... I'm not privy to any plans Marvel has for the future, but I don't think that's the case."

Check out how fans on Twitter reacted to Thor: Love and Thunder's first clip below:

