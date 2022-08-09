Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi and Rita Ora tie the knot in an intimate ceremony: Reports

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora reportedly tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in London as reported by The Sun. The Thor: Love and Thunder director and English singer-songwriter were first romantically linked when they were snapped getting cosy with each other in May 2021. Eventually, the couple made their romance red carpet official at The Suicide Squad premiere

As for the details of their intimate wedding ceremony, Taika and Rita tied the knot in the presence of their close friends. According to The Sun, "It was a really intimate ceremony and super special for everyone there. Their nearest and dearest can see how madly in love they are." It was also revealed by the source that Rita will be changing her name to Rita Ora-Waititi following the same.

The couple seemingly hosted a super intimate wedding ceremony at the request of the singer who wants to keep their relationship "as private as possible." The source also informed The Sun, "A big, showbiz-style bash is planned to celebrate, but don’t expect to see it being flogged to the highest-bidding magazine." It looks like Waititi's close friends and collaborates such as Chris Hemsworth, and Tessa Thompson will be expected to attend.

Ora seemingly confirmed the news of her wedding as she was seen wearing what looked like a wedding band in an Instagram picture she posted on Sunday. Although no official announcement was made by the couple regarding their wedding. Waititi was previously married to ex-wife Chelsea Winstanley and also shares two daughters with her.

ALSO READ: Taika Waititi and Rita Ora are engaged; Source reveals couple made 'simultaneous' wedding proposals