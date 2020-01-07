Thor Love and Thunder: Director Taika Waititi says the shoot will begin in Australia from August

Thor: Love and Thunder with Chris Hemsworth in the lead is slated for a release on November 5, 2021.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe film titled Thor Love and Thunder is the fourth film in the franchise. The film is helmed by Jojo Rabbit director Taika Waititi. The upcoming Marvel flick will star Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Natalie Portman will play Jane Foster and Tessa Thompson as the character named Valkyrie. The director of the highly anticipated Hollywood film Taika Waititi revealed that the film's pre-production will begin in April and that cast and crew will kick start its shoot in Australia in the month of August. Taika Waititi while speaking to Variety at the BAFTA Tea Party revealed the film's timeline and the fans are very excited about the new about the much-awaited Marvel Cinematic Universe film.

Thor: Love and Thunder with Chris Hemsworth in the lead is slated for a release on November 5, 2021. As per the news reports, there is no confirmation that the shoot of the MCU film will be affected by the Australian bushfires. Many Hollywood celebrities have shared their concern about the Australian bushfires and the impact on the environment. Reports also suggest that the bushfires have destroyed an area twice the size of the US state of Maryland.

News reports further claim that at least 24 people have lost their lives. Director Taika Waititi said while talking to Variety that he reads about the situation in Australia and that the situation is getting worse with each passing day. Taika Waititi further mentioned that he has friends in Australia and that there is a lot of chaos over there.

