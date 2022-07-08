Thor: Love and Thunder: End-Credits reveal THIS Ted Lasso star's MCU debut, beloved character's fate; FIND OUT

Thor: Love and Thunder is the latest instalment in MCU Phase 4, with Chris Hemsworth returning as Thor. *SPOILERS ALERT* While there are several aspects that are under tight discussion amongst die-hard fans about the Taika Waititi directorial, everyone was definitely talking about the epic end-credits scenes, which feature a mid-credits and a post-credits sequence. It's in the mid-credits scene of Thor: Love and Thunder that we're introduced to a new character, with a Ted Lasso connect.

Brett Goldstein, who Ted Lasso fans adore as the brash yet loveable Roy Kent, made his MCU debut as Hercules. In the thrilling Thor: Love and Thunder sequence, we see the downtrodden Zeus (Russell Crowe) sulking over Thor's lightning bolt attack on his chest, yet surviving. With revenge on his mind, Zeus immediately starts plotting, commanding Hercules to go after Thor. You'll definitely be enticed by Brett Goldstein's transformation into Hercules as he definitely fits the part, just right! It will definitely be intriguing to see where Hercules will end up next in the MCU after Thor: Love and Thunder.

On the other hand, in Thor: Love and Thunder's post-credits scene, we see what happens to Dr. Jane Foster aka Mighty Thor after her heroic death. Jane is seen entering the gates of Valhalla, having been worthy with how she sacrificed her life for the greater good. Foster seems puzzled by her surroundings but is welcomed by the friendly presence of Heimdall (Idris) at the gates. Heimdall informs Jane that she's dead just like him. There has been no update on whether Natalie Portman will return as Jane, but her Thor: Love and Thunder ending indeed keeps doors open for future MCU appearances. Moreover, the ending slate of Thor: Love and Thunder confirms another big news; Chris Hemsworth will be returning as Thor in the MCU!

Which end-credits sequence was your personal favourite in Thor: Love and Thunder? When and where do you think Brett Goldstein's Hercules will appear next in the MCU? Do you think Natalie Portman will return as Dr. Jane Foster aka Mighty Thor again? Share your personal picks and wildest theories with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

