Thor Love and Thunder Filming: Natalie Portman to transform into the female Thor starting THIS date

Good news for Marvelites! The upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder, starring Chris Hemsworth, is all set to begin filming. While all the details about the MCU film are being kept under tight wraps, director Taika Waititi recently spilled that he will start shooting the film in August. During a recent interaction with The Wrap, the filmmaker stated that he has had just finished shooting a sports film and will start working on the Thor film next. This is Waititi’s second project for Marvel Studios. Before this, he directed 'Thor: Ragnarok'.

The upcoming film will see Hemsworth reprising his role as the God of Thunder and will also feature Natalie Portman as the female Thor, one of the reasons why fans are eagerly waiting for the film to fit movie theatres. The superhero movie is also expected to feature Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie. The film took the internet by storm after various news portals reported that Christian Bale is in talks to join the film. According to a report by report by The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel studio may rope in the former DC actor for a role in the film.

During another interview, with Entertainment Weekly, the director asserted that the next film will be bigger, bolder and brighter and that that he is planning on doing some crazy stuff in the upcoming film. Waititi had previously mentioned that the movie will take inspiration Jason Aaron's The Mighty Thor run. While the plot line of the film will be based on Aaron's work, the director is not sure how much of the movie will be inspired by the story.

