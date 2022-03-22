Thor: Love and Thunder going for another round of reshoots with Christian Bale months before release

Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled for a summer release in July. New updates from the set have been keeping fans on their toes while waiting for the sure-to-be superhit's release especially after movie-goers hailed the previous edition of the franchise. Directed by Taika Waititi, the movie has a star-studded cast with Chris Hemsworth helming the project as Thor alongside Christian Bale, Natalie Portman, Matt Damon and more.

According to recent reports, via Comicbook, the movie is set to go back into filming for another bout of reshoots with Christian Bale, who is seemingly playing the character of Gorr the God Butcher in the movie, has been called back for another round of additional photography which is the most significant part of MCU productions. Reshoots were said to have begun again last week following an additional second-round of photography earlier this year. Not much has been revealed about Bales' reshoots and it is still unclear if they have already concluded them or have yet to commence them altogether.

Meanwhile, Director Waititi has gone on record to share the little with the fans he is allowed to tease without setting off MCU's security alarms. In a previous interview, he revealed that the new movie will have some similarities with its predecessor Thor: Ragnarok. Waititi also made it a point to note that this movie is by far the craziest movie he has ever created given his adventurous life and numerous "crazy" anecdotes to boast of. He went on to remark, "If you wrote down all the elements of this film, it shouldn't make sense. It's almost like it shouldn't be made."

