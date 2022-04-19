Thor: Love and Thunder: Gorr The God Butcher creator speaks out on Christian Bale's character backlash

On April 18, Marvel released the much-awaited teaser of the upcoming God of Thunder movie, Thor: Love and Thunder. Following the launch, many fans flooded the internet with theories and praise yet there were some comic nerds who questioned the absence of Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher, who is sketched out as the main villain in the movie, and the apparent change in his form.

The teaser and other issued materials from the film explicitly showcase that the film will be inspired adaptation of Jason Aaron and Esad Ribic's Thor from the comic series. According to the comic fans, the look of the original Gorr was changed in the new film. They are suspecting this change is due to recent merchandise reveals that offer a sneak peek at the villain. Jason Aaron in his recent substack newsletter, spoke about the buzz around the character and also addressed the hate its refurbished look is receiving.

Aaron wrote as he pointed out, "We haven't even gotten the first official look at the movie version of Gorr the God Butcher yet," he continued and explained, "I've seen some concerns online about Gorr's design, based off glimpses of the character's action figure. As the guy who co-created him, along with Esad, I'll just say that it wasn't Gorr's nose (or lack thereof) that made him the tragic and deeply disturbed God Butcher that he was. Trust in the face of Christian Bale. Need I remind you, it's a pretty goddamn talented face," as per Comicbook.

Meanwhile, the fans will only be convinced once they see the whole MCU re-designed God Butcher as many have brought up their dislike for the supposed changes in the character's look.

