Thor: Love And Thunder: Marvel debuts new still of Natalie Portman's buffed up Jane Foster with Valkyrie

Hail the queens. Marvel just released a new promotional still of the highly anticipated upcoming third instalment of the Thor franchise, Thor: Love and Thunder. Directed by Taika Waititi, the film is set to take the fans on a journey for self-discovery with the "strongest" Avenger, Thor. Though Chris Hemsworth's God of Thunder has taken a back seat since the release of the film's first teaser.

Fans have been ecstatic after getting a first look at Natalie Portman's comeback to the franchise with her bulked-up She Thor. In the teaser, following the events of the last Thor movie, Jane Foster reappeared on-screen with Thor's magical hammer Mjolnir in hand as she flashed her muscles. Now, in the new promotional image, fans got a good look at the new version of Jane Foster while she sits on a throne in her Thor garb alongside Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie, who is reprising her role as the female warrior in this instalment of the movie series.

Check out the new Thor: Love and Thunder still by clicking HERE.

For those unversed, the official synopsis of the film reads, "The film finds Thor on a journey, unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher, who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late."

ALSO READ Thor: Love and Thunder: Taika Waititi on how Natalie Portman's Mighty Thor will be 'part of the adventure'