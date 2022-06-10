Thor: Love and Thunder: Natalie Portman lauds Taika Waititi's 'sense of fun' in the upcoming Marvel film

With Marvel's next big blockbuster Thor: Love and Thunder inching closer to its release, fans have been on their toes for any and all new information about the upcoming film. In a recent sit-down with D23 Magazine, via Comicbook, Natalie Portman who is set to reprise her role as Jane Foster in the franchise opened up about working with filmmaker Taika Waititi.

Waititi has been praised all through the globe and in private nerd circles for his take on Thor and his godly adventures. With his first film in the franchise, Thor: Ragnarok, Waititi impressed all with his colourful and humourous characterization of the film series. Like all else, Portman too lauded the director for his "spontaneity" and vision. Portman shared, "Taika brings such a sense of fun, mischief, and spontaneity to the set. It was a really joyful environment and we embraced the silly."

However, the filmmaker who essays the role of Korg in the film admitted that this time around Thor's adventure might be crazier than what fans expect out of him. In a previous post on Instagram, Waititi celebrated the wrap of the film's principal photography and wrote, "Sometimes two people come together to inspire the world and change the cinematic landscape forever. And then there's me and [Chris Hemsworth] who are too cool to care about anything except making movies that bring people absolute joy. Ok I don't look cool I know that." He then added, "This film is the craziest thing I've ever done and I'm honoured to bust my ass and have a nervous breakdown so you can all see it in May 2022."

