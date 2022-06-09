Thor: Love and Thunder New Clip: Gorr & Valkyrie face-off; Jane Foster and God of Thunder have a 'reunion'

A new clip of Thor: Love and Thunder has been released ahead of the film's release next month and it features some exciting new bits. The film is one of Marvel's most-awaited films given that it is packed with several major moments such as the return of Natalie Portman's Jane Foster as well as the entry of Christian Bale into MCU as a villain.

The new TV spot features a look at Bale's deadly villain, Gorr, the god butcher. The teaser showcases Gorr having a face-off with Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie. The clip also showcases a lighter moment between Thor and the members of the Guardians of the Galaxy as Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) tells Thor, "You said this would be a relaxing holiday" while they are in the middle of a battle zone. Chris Hemsworth's Thor then replies saying, "I said it was going to be 'like' a relaxing holiday."

The footage also showcases a sweet moment between Thor and Jane as she quips "Quite a reunion." The teaser promises several amazing moments including a scene that hints at a power struggle between Valkyrie and Lady Thor. The TV spot also gives a glimpse of Russell Crowe's came in the film as Zeus where he says "Flick!" and the next moment we see a naked Thor standing in the middle of the entire court.

Check out the new TV spot here:

Thor: Love and Thunder is Marvel's second major release this year after Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness released last month. Thor: Love and Thunder is set to release in India on July 7 and will be hitting the screens in the US on July 8.

