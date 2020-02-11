Thor: Love And Thunder: Oscar winner Taika Waititi reveals his lawyer got him 'bloody good deal' for MCU film

Thor: Love And Thunder director Taika Waititi teases his paycheck for the Chris Hemsworth is "bloody good." The Oscar winner will soon sit on the director's seat to film the MCU movie.

With the Oscars behind him, Jojo Rabbit's Taika Waititi can shift his focus to Thor: Love And Thunder. The Marvel Cinematic Universe movie watches Chris Hemsworth reprise his role of Thor aka God of Thunder. It also presents Natalie Portman as the first female Thor of MCU. While Marvel Studios and Taika Waititi have been tight-lipped about the fourth Thor movie, the Thor: Ragnarok director has slipped a detail about his deal with Marvel Studios for Thor: Love And Thunder.

After he bagged the Oscars for Best Adapted Screenplay at the 92nd Academy Award, Waititi interacted with the press at the post-ceremony press conference. During this, the director revealed his lawyer helped him bag a "bloody good deal" for Thor: Love And Thunder. The filmmaker was discussing his "worst" acceptance speech at the Oscars 2020 when he explained his reason to omit several names, including his lawyer.

"I did remember everyone's names but you don't want to go up there and say a bunch of names, that seems like a waste of time. I've said to people before I came here, 'If I go up, I'm not gonna thank you because why should I?' I did all of the typing and no one else did. And all the words came from my head so why am I gonna thank my lawyer?" he said. "I love him and he's done great stuff for me — he got me a bloody good deal on Thor: Love and Thunder, but he didn't type anything on Jojo Rabbit," he added, as per a People report.

Waititi is to be credited for revamping the Thor series. Thor: Ragnarok introduced different facets of Thor, including the hilarious aspect which spilled over in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. It is to see what new Waititi brings on the table with Thor: Love And Thunder. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

