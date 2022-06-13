Thor: Love and Thunder: Runtime REVEALED, makes Chris Hemsworth's film the shortest Marvel release in years

Chris Hemsworth's upcoming Marvel sequel Thor: Love and Thunder have been keeping fans on their toes with Taika Waititi's Thor taking up the nerd world by a storm. As ticket sales go live for the highly anticipated film, theatre chains reveal the runtime of the film. An unexpected twist to the tale has not just been the return of Natalie Portman's Mighty Thor but also the shockingly short runtime of the film.

As per Comicbook, the fourth Thor flick has been marked with a runtime of one hour and 59 minutes, making it the shortest Marvel film since Paul Rudd's Ant-Man and the Wasp in 2018. The films have a difference of just a minute of content as Ant-Man stands with 118 minutes while Thor 4 takes a minute more on the screen with 119 minutes. The runtime has made fans more curious about the film as in many previous interviews, director Taika Waititi declared the film his "craziest" yet.

However, in a recent post on Instagram, Waititi shared how proud he was of his production and wrote, "And that's a wrap on Thor: Love and Thunder," commemorating the official wrap of the film after principal photography ended last year. He further added, "Sometimes two people come together to inspire the world and change the cinematic landscape forever. And then there's me and [Chris Hemsworth] who are too cool to care about anything except making movies that bring people absolute joy. Ok I don't look cool I know that." Waititi went on to note, "This film is the craziest thing I've ever done and I'm honoured to bust my ass and have a nervous breakdown so you can all see it in May 2022."

ALSO READ Thor: Love and Thunder New Clip: Gorr & Valkyrie face-off; Jane Foster and God of Thunder have a 'reunion'