Thor: Love And Thunder: Russell Crowe confirmed to join Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale.

Marvel's Thor: Love And Thunder has got a brand new member. After weeks of speculation over who would and wouldn't make the cut, a latest Deadline report confirmed that Gladiator star Russell Crowe is all set to join Thor: Love And Thunder. The Taika Watiti directorial which will see Chris Hemsworth reprising his role as the God of Thunder, will feature Russell Crowe in a cameo role.

Russell's confirmation in the film came after the actor was snapped with the entire cast during a rugby game in Australia's Sydney. With Russell set to join the Marvel family, the actor will make his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2022. However, details of his role have been kept under wraps. While the makers wanted Russell's cameo in the 2022 film to remain a secret, photos of the actor chilling with the cast at the rugby game low-key confirmed his casting in the film.

Apart from Russell Crowe, several reports also point out that Matt Damon will also be reprising his cameo in the Thor: Love and Thunder team for a cameo. Alongside Chris Hemsworth, the fourth instalment of the Thor franchise will also see Natalie Portman and Christian Bale as the antagonist. Directed by Taika Watiti, Thor: Love and Thunder's plot details are strictly guarded like any other MCU film and it is set to hit the big screens on 6 May, 2022.

According to Deadline, Russell Crowe was recently confirmed to star opposite Zac Efron in Peter Farrelly’s The Greatest Beer Run Ever.

