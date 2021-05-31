Thor: Love and Thunder: Sam Neill says he is 'baffled' by MCU and doesn’t understand his own role in the film

Sam Neill talked about his Marvel role and how he hasn't understood any of the Thor films in a recent interview.

The Marvel universe can be tricky to understand and it seems actor Sam Neill is one of those who are highly confused about the timelines and other intricacies of MCU. The actor who was cast for a small part in Thor: Ragnarok will be returning for Thor: Love and Thunder and in a recent interview opened up on being confused about his role as well as the Marvel films.

For the unreversed, Neill played the role of an Asgardian actor who plays the onstage version of Thor’s father Odin, originally played by actor Anthony Hopkins in the film. For the same scene, actor Matt Damon was roped in to play Loki's onstage version, and only recently, it was revealed that both Damon and Neill will be returning for Thor 4.

In his recent interview with Nova, Neill spoke about returning to the Marvel universe and said, "I’ve never understood any of the Thor films, in fact, the whole Marvel universe is a complete mystery to me." The actor even went on to say he wasn't sure what character he was playing in the film.

Recalling how he turned up on the sets of Thor Ragnarok all confused about his role, Sam said, "I mean I was standing beside Jenny Morris and I said, ‘Do you know what planet we’re on?” To be honest, I was completely baffled, I came back I was baffled again, I did my bit, I don’t know who are playing who exactly because they are sort of swapping roles", via Screenrant.

Thor: Love and Thunder is one of MCU's highly anticipated films as it brings back Natalie Portman. The film also marks the Marvel debut of Christian Bale who has been cast as the lead villain. The Taika Waititi directorial is all set to release in February 2022.

