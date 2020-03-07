Thor: Love and Thunder: Sorry DC, Christian Bale joins Marvel; CONFIRMED villain against Chris Hemsworth

Tessa Thompson, who we adore as Valkyrie in Thor: Love and Thunder, confirmed in a recent interview that Christian Bale is the main villain in Thor: Love and Thunder. Read below to know what Tessa had to share on the same.

Thor: Love and Thunder is shaping up to be an unmissable MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) Phase 4 film as it not only marks the return of Chris Hemsworth as Thor but also includes Tessa Thompson playing the badass Valkyrie and Taika Waititi back in the director's chair while playing the loveable Korg. Then there's the return of Natalie Portman as Dr. Jane Foster, who will now be deemed worthy of the Mjolnir, just like Thor. However, there were murmurs surrounding the main villain of Thor: Love and Thunder, fingers pointing towards Oscar-winning actor Christian Bale.

Now, thanks to a confirmation from Tessa, the casting rumours turned out to be true! We will be seeing Christian jumping ship (DC's Batman) to Marvel as he is set to play the main villain in Thor: Love and Thunder. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Thompson gushed, "Christian Bale is going to play our villain, which is going to be fantastic," and added, "I've read the script. I can't tell you much. Lots of exciting text messages exchanged between Natalie and I. We're going to have fun. Taika is writing [and] directing. Some familiar faces. Some new people coming into the mix."

Are you excited to see Christian Bale play the main villain and go toe-to-toe with Chris Hemsworth's Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

While there has been no confirmation on which Marvel villain Christian will be playing in Thor: Love and Thunder, speculation are rife that we might see The Dark Knight (2008) star play either Dario Agger aka The Minotaur, Cul Borson aka Serpent or even Gorr.

Thor: Love and Thunder is slated to release in India on November 5, 2021.

