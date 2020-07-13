  1. Home
Thor: Love and Thunder star Chris Hemsworth NOT happy being replaced as Thor in MCU?

If sources are to be believed, Chris Hemsworth "doesn’t want to be forced out of the spotlight when Thor is at his most popular following his acclaimed reinvention in Ragnarok."
Thor: Love and Thunder star Chris Hemsworth NOT happy being replaced as Thor in MCU?
It was previously announced that fans will be treated to a new a Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder. Marvel Studios confirmed that Natalia Portman's Jane Foster will lift Mjolnir in the new Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. Fans were thrilled to learn the actress's upgraded role in the Taika Waititi directorial. However, it has now been claimed that the OG Thor Chris Hemsworth is unhappy over being replaced in the fourth movie of the franchise. We'd suggest you take this update with a grain of salt. 

If sources of We Got This Covered are to be believed, the Aussie actor "doesn’t want to be forced out of the spotlight when Thor is at his most popular following his acclaimed reinvention in Ragnarok." The Avengers: Endgame actor apparently feels that the franchise has barely scratched the surface of the new Thor. He is allegedly disappointed about being "shunted into the background of his own franchise," the report claimed. 

While we wait for Chris to react to these rumours, the actor recently spoke about the delay in the filming of the project. He told Extra TV a couple of months ago, "[I was] supposed to shoot Thor in a few months, and that's sort of been put on hold. But that was gonna be in Australia. So I was gonna be in Oz for a while. Now it’s nice just to be home with the kids." 

He also previously teased that the script of the fourth Thor movie is nothing less than insane. Speaking with The Philadelphia Inquirer, he said, "It’s one of the best scripts I’ve read in years. It’s Taika at his most extreme and at his best. If the version I read is the one we get running with, it’s going to be pretty insane."

Credits :We Got This CoveredExtra TVThe Philadelphia Inquirer

