Thor: Love and Thunder star Chris Hemsworth REVEALS why his next Thor outing could be his MCU 'finale'

*MINOR SPOILERS* At the end of Thor: Love and Thunder, the ending slate left OG 6 Avengers fans overjoyed as it read: "Thor will return." With Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) getting their hero conclusions in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Avengers: Endgame, Chris Hemsworth also wishes for God of Thunder to have a conclusion of his own...

In a candid interview with Vanity Fair, Chris Hemsworth revealed the answer to the million-dollar question. Hemsworth alluded by confessing he doesn't know if he'd return as Thor in the MCU and that he'd have more to say if the people want to hear him say it. When it was pointed out to him how Marvel promised more Thor at the end of Thor: Love and Thunder, Chris mentioned that they always do. When it comes to returning as Thor, The Avengers star revealed, "Look, I'm completely open to it, if there is something unique and fresh and unexpected to do with the character and the world. I've always loved the experience. I've been very thankful I've been able to do something different each time."

Chris Hemsworth Envisions Thor's "Hero Death" as His "Finale" MCU Chapter

While acknowledging how he's the only original Avenger to get four solo movies (Thor, Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Ragnarok and Thor: Love and Thunder), Chris Hemsworth was also asked if he hopes there will be a conclusion for Thor in the MCU, the way Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man and Chris Evans' Captain America got one, respectively, in Avengers: Endgame: "Yeah, for sure. I feel like we'd probably have to close the book if I ever did it again, you know what I mean? I feel like it probably warrants that. I feel like it'd probably be the finale, but that's not based on anything anyone's told me or any sort of plans. You have this birth of a hero, the journey of a hero, then the death of a hero, and I don't know—am I at that stage? Who knows?"

Do you think Thor is going to die the next time we see the God of Thunder in an MCU movie? Share your personal opinion and wildest theories on how you think Thor's chapter is going to end in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As for the remaining two OG 6 Avengers, Mark Ruffalo's Hulk/Bruce Banner was last seen, recently, in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, alongside Tatiana Maslany's She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters, with an inclination of a World War Hulk in the works. On the other hand, Jeremy Renner last played Hawkeye/Clint Barton in the Disney+ series Hawkeye, alongside Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop. There is no word yet on whether we'll be getting more Hawkeye in the MCU future.

Chris Hemsworth Confesses Playing Thor Can be "Exhausting"

During the interview, Chris Hemsworth was asked if he gets the following question all the time: "How do I get ripped like Thor?" The 39-year-old actor admitted that he does, as the questions also vary between how do I lose weight and how do I get more muscle. Or even just people wanting to change. Chris also had a laugh over how Thor was the only Avenger who had weights in the Avengers: Infinity War trailer.

As for how pretty demanding it can get to play a character like Thor, Chris Hemsworth confessed, "Oh, for sure. It's exhausting. You have a cheat day as far as you need time to repair. It's just as important." Elaborating further, Hemsworth explained the downfall as when the first meal's out of the way, where you've eaten all those donuts and pizza, you end up feeling "horrendous." Hence, Chris plays it "a little smarter" with his cheat day: "It becomes a cheat meal now just because I usually don't feel great afterwards. It seems like a great idea at the time."

Chris Hemsworth's Upcoming Projects

It might be some time before we see Chris Hemsworth back as Thor! Not only is he currently promoting his documentary series Limitless With Chris Hemsworth, but Chris also has two exciting upcoming movies to look forward to. One is Extraction 2, the sequel to the blockbuster movie Extraction, directed by Sam Hargrave and written by the Russo Brothers (Joe Russo and Anthony Russo) and which will see the handsome actor return as Tyler Rake. On the other hand, Hemsworth also stars in Furiosa, the spin-off and prequel to George Miller's Oscar-winning film Mad Max: Fury Road. Chris stars opposite Anya Taylor-Joy, who plays a young Imperator Furiosa, previously played by Charlize Theron.