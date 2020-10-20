Thor: Love and Thunder star Chris Hemsworth trolls a sleeping Taika Waititi: Terrific first script meeting

Thor: Love and Thunder star Chris Hemsworth took to Instagram and shared a photo of a sleeping Taika Waititi. The MCU actor teased that it was from their "first script meeting" of Thor 4.

Thor: Love and Thunder was supposed to have begun filming. However, Chris Hemsworth recently confirmed that the fourth Thor movie in the franchise has been delayed. The Marvel Cinematic Universe film will now kick start in January. Although the shoot has been delayed, Chris recently joked that he and director Taika Waititi reunited for a "script reading". The Avengers: Endgame star took to his Instagram and shared a photo from their meet which shows Taika wrapped up in a sleeping bag.

Trolling the director and himself, Chris said they had a "terrific first script meeting" with the "fearless leader" Taika. "My notes were so detailed and intense that the only way for Taika to fully absorb them was to roll himself into a tight cocoon and bake in the endless possibilities of where the film will take us. The bloke in the background was equally riveted by my storytelling prowess," he joked. Taika took to the comments section and wrote, "Ahhhhhm... yeah this gets added to the Taika Sleeps Everywhere collection."

Just recently, Natalie Portman confirmed that Thor: Love and Thunder is set The Mighty Thor. Speaking with Fatherly, the Thor 4 star said, "It’s based on the graphic novel of the Mighty Thor. She’s going through cancer treatment and is a superhero on the side." Meanwhile, Chris teased that the new Thor movie pushes the envelop and he's excited to present the movie to MCU fans. Read in detail here: Chris Hemsworth CONFIRMS when Thor: Love and Thunder's shooting begins: We’ve got our work cut out for us

Credits :InstagramFatherly

