Thor: Love and Thunder star Christian Bale aka Gorr the God Butcher REVEALS he didn't know what MCU was

Thor: Love and Thunder is among the highly anticipated movies of 2022 and for all the right reasons! While Chris Hemsworth is back as Thor, we also have the returning Natalie Portman ready to show her own Thor-tastic skills. Moreover, fans will also witness the MCU debut of Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. Ever since the trailer dropped, everyone has been going gaga over the Oscar winner's insane transformation into the Marvel villain...

But, did you know that Christian Bale wasn't aware of what the MCU was? Yes, you're just as shocked as us at this revelation! In an interview with Total Film, Christian was asked if he had any qualms about taking on another comic book movie like Thor: Love and Thunder after Batman in The Dark Knight series, a wildly successful franchise spearheaded by Christopher Nolan. Dismissing the notion instantly, Bale revealed, "Absolutely not, no. That didn't even enter into my head at all. I'd read that, and people would go, 'Oh, look at this! He's entered the MCU!' And I'd go, 'I've done what? I haven't entered shit, thank you very much.' I'm like, 'The MCU?' I had to ask what that was."

Christian also quipped that he made the mistake of Googling Gorr the God Butcher, leaving him baffled as in the comics, the Marvel villain "runs around in a G-string all the time." At the time, Bale felt he wasn't the right man to play the part. However, Christian was then persuaded by Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi: "Taika quickly dispelled any notions of running around in that. But I always did think what he could do with this in front of a bluescreen – he could chuck on whatever he wants later on."

Meanwhile, Thor: Love and Thunder releases on July 7.

