Thor: Love and Thunder star Christian Bale talks about returning to his Batman franchise on this one condition

Christian Bale opens up about working on another Batman sequel. In a recent chat with ScreenRant, as per People, Bale shared his thoughts about reprising his role in the Batman franchise now that the actor is going to be part of the upcoming Marvel film Thor: Love and Thunder. The 48-year-old actor has previously been part of three Batman superhits.

Bale starred in the Dark Knight trilogy with the renowned director Christopher Nolan helming the projects. During his interview, the actor revealed that he was not against taking on the role of Bruce Wayne once again though he did have one condition. According to Bale, in order for him to return to the franchise, Christopher Nolan also has to return to the director's chair. Bale mentioned in the sit-down, "No one's ever mentioned it to me." He went on to add, "No one's brought it up. Occasionally people say to me, 'Oh, I hear you were approached and offered all this.' And I'm like, 'That's news to me. No one's ever said that.'"

Bale shared that before the conception of the films, he and Nolan made a "pact." He disclosed their vow, "We said, 'Hey, look. Let's make three films if we're lucky enough to get to do that. And then let's walk away. Let's not linger too long.'" The actor then added, "In my mind, it would be something if Chris Nolan ever said to himself, 'You know what, I've got another story to tell.' And if he wished to tell that story with me, I'd be in."

