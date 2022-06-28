Thor: Love and Thunder star Natalie Portman says she 'never' thought about becoming Mighty Thor

Natalie Portman "never" considered any chances of her Mighty Thor glory. With the upcoming Marvel sequel Thor: Love and Thunder inching closer, fans are excited to see Portman reprise her role as Jane Foster in the franchise. After 6 years of absence from the MCU, Portman is back with a bang as she was unveiled as the next wielder of Thor's thunderous hammer Mjolnir.

During a recent sit-down with ComicBook.com, Portman opened up about how she never thought that she will make her return to the franchise as Mighty Thor. She shared, "It definitely is amazing to have these, Jane as Mighty Thor comic books that Taika gave to me the first time we met as this kind of kernel of an idea for what this could be," referring to the comic books that started the Mighty Thor trope that came out in 2014, three years after Portman took on the role of Jane Foster. Later in 2019, during the Comic-Con Marvel announced the storyline formerly after director Taika Waititi stepped into the picture.

On being asked if she ever thought of playing the heroic character after its conception, Portman replied, "I never did." Despite the delay, Portman has expertly helmed the role in the upcoming film and also revealed how Chris Hemsworth helped her throughout the shooting as she did not have much clue about using the hammer the right way, "A lot of the time, and I would even venture to say most of the time, you're working with nothing, which was really helpful to have Chris there, you know, and his experience with it kind of guiding me through how to look like you're wielding it, even when you know, you're really holding nothing."

ALSO READ Natalie Portman reveals how 'greek god' Chris Hemsworth turned up to pick up his kids at the school