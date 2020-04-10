Thor: Love And Thunder: Taika Waititi confirms Christian Bale isn't Silver Surfer; Discusses Loki's appearance

Thor: Love And Thunder director Taika Waititi hosted an Instagram Live where he discussed the MCU movie with Mark Ruffalo and Tessa Thompson. He addressed Silver Surfer rumour and Loki's appearance.

Director Taika Waititi hosted an Instagram Live on Thursday to discuss his upcoming Marvel movie Thor: Love And Thunder. The fourth Thor movie was announced at the San Diego Comic-Con last year. Marvel Studios also confirmed that Natalie Portman would not only return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to reprise her role as Jane Foster but will also become MCU's first female Thor. A few months after, it was revealed that former Batman Christian Bale has joined the Thor 4 team.

Ever since MCU fans have been speculating his role in the movie. The most popular choice was the Silver Surfer. However, Taika Waititi has confirmed Bale isn't playing Silver Surfer. During the live chat, featuring Mark Ruffalo and Tessa Thompson, the director confirmed Silver Surfer isn't appearing in Thor: Love And Thunder.

Although the confirmation, the Academy Award winner refused to reveal details of Bale's role in the movie. He was also asked if Loki, who now has his own show on Disney Plus, would appear in the movie. Waititi chose to stay tight-lipped about the same. “Oh, ye… I can’t say. If I had wanted to kill Loki for some reason, I would ask about it and Marvel might have told me that they needed him for Infinity War. That’s how I usually find out about the stuff that’s coming up," he said.

So what did he reveal? Waititi confirmed there are five drafts of the Thor: Love And Thunder script ready and Thompson has read the latest one. "It’s like 10-year-olds told us what should be in a movie and we said yes to every single thing,” he said speaking of the plot of the new Thor movie.

Waititi also spoke about Korg. He revealed the fan-favourite character is destined to stay single because he was “deeply in love and lost that love along the line…He doesn’t feel brave enough to find love again.” He also teased that in his fake scripts, Iron Man aka Tony Stark is still alive.

