Thor: Love and Thunder: Taika Waititi on how Natalie Portman's Mighty Thor will be 'part of the adventure'

Ever since the first trailer of Thor: Love and Thunder was released, fans have been eagerly waiting for the film, particularly because of the excitement that has been generated since we got the first look of Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor in the film. The actress who appeared as Jane Foster in the first two Thor films will return to show a much different side of her character and director Taika Waititi explained the same in his new interview with Empire magazine.

Speaking about why it was important to have Portman return with a different arc, the director said, "You don’t want Natalie coming back and playing that same character who’s walking around with science equipment. You know, while Thor’s flying around, she’s left on Earth, tapping her foot going, 'When’s he going to be back?' That’s boring. You want her to be part of the adventure", via Empire.

While fans certainly lost their minds when they saw Portman wielding the Mjolnir in the trailer, Taika revealed how her character's return as Mighty Thor will also be a surprise to Chris Hemsworth's Thor and said seeing Jane again will be a "mindf***k" for the superhero. He added, "She’s had a whole other life, and then the love of your life comes back on the scene and is now dressed like you."

The director also maintained that Natalie Portman's talent and particularly her goofy, witty side seemed to have been underused in the previous films and he hopes to change that. The filmmaker also revealed that it wasn't always the plan to bring Jane Foster back until the thought crossed his mind while writing the actual story. Thor: Love and Thunder will also mark the MCU debut for Christian Bale who will be seen as the lead antagonist, Gorr the God Butcher in the film. The film is all set to release in theatres on July 8, 2022.

