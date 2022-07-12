Thor: Love and Thunder: Taika Waititi reveals he'll do Thor 5 with Chris Hemsworth on THESE conditions

Thor: Love and Thunder may have been struck with moderate reviews, but Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) fans continue to flock to theatre screens across the globe (India, included!) to watch Chris Hemsworth back as the beloved Thor aka God of Thunder! *SPOILERS ALERT* Interestingly, while some believed Thor: Love and Thunder to be Chris Hemsworth's possible MCU swan song, the ending slate of Thor 4 painted a different picture... "Thor will return."

While MCU fans are rejoicing the happy news, did you know Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi were surprised by the big reveal in Thor: Love and Thunder? Speaking to Insider, the Thor: Love and Thunder director and star spilt the beans when asked if he'd be up for another Thor outing, given how Chris is confirmed to return to the MCU. Taika confessed, "Well, guess what? That was a surprise to me, too. I'm not joking. I saw it in the theater and I was like, 'Oh, shit. Really?' Even Chris was like, 'What?'"

However, Taika Waititi added that "of course" Chris Hemsworth will be back in the MCU because according to Waititi, Thor is "the best character." Even though Taika acknowledged that he may be a "little biased," the Oscar-winning filmmaker believes Thor is "the most fun to watch." As for the possibility of him making a Thor 5, Waititi admitted that he doesn't know what the next direction for Thor would be.

Mentioning the conditions on maybe directing a Thor 5, the Jojo Rabbit director added, "I would definitely do one, but only if Chris did it. But it would need to be something surprising and unexpected for me to want to do it. Like what would be the new take?" Taika Waititi further mentioned how he's fine with "the battles and all the fighting," but he also wants something "unexpected" when it comes to Thor 5's storyline. "Like making just a $5 million movie with no fighting at all, just Thor on a road trip. Like Nebraska," Taika quipped in conclusion.

It's a big, fat AYE from us for Thor 5 ft. Taika Waititi and Chris Hemsworth, if anyone is asking!

