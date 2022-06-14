Thor: Love and Thunder: Taika Waititi reveals how he convinced Natalie Portman to return as Jane Foster

Taika Waititi describes how he persuaded Natalie Portman to reprise her role as Jane Foster in Thor: Love and Thunder after the character's underwhelming portrayal in previous films. Waititi is an Academy Award-winning screenwriter best known for his movies before revitalizing Marvel's Thor franchise with Ragnarok in 2017.

Following the critical and economic success of that film, Waititi was asked to co-write and direct a sequel titled Love and Thunder. Chris Hemsworth reprises his role as Thor, along with Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Jaimie Alexander as Sif, Russell Crowe as Zeus, and Waititi as Korg's voice. Following her absence from Ragnarok, Portman returns to play astronomer Jane Foster, Thor's ex-girlfriend who hasn't seen him in eight years.

Now, during an interview with All Access with Hemsworth and Thompson, the director of Love and Thunder describes how he persuaded Portman to return after she sat out the last film. Waititi personally spoke with Portman and persuaded her to return by offering her "a bit more license to be adventurous and fun" than in the previous two Thor pictures. Taika said as per Screenrant, "I had to just talk to her about the fact that I wanted to change that character, just like we’d changed Thor’s character for Ragnarok and to give her a bit more license to be adventurous and fun because Natalie’s a really funny person. And sometimes… those sorts of things cannot… I don’t know, they’re not the main focus when they come up with characters and you know in films."

However, Portman allegedly left the MCU due to her dissatisfaction with filmmaker Patty Jenkins' dismissal from Thor: The Dark World. However, Marvel and Portman's relationship had not totally soured, as Waititi was able to persuade her to return for Thor: Love and Thunder by promising her more fun and significant part. When Thor: Love and Thunder hits cinemas, it will be intriguing to see what Portman delivers in her comeback.

