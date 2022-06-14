Thor: Love and Thunder: Taika Waititi teases multiple striking cameos in the upcoming Chris Hemsworth film

Time for the big question. In a recent interview, via Comicbook, director Taika Waititi talked about the most asked question all by fans of the upcoming Marvel sequel Thor: Love and Thunder. Waititi opened up about whether he will reclaim or even surpass the bar he set with epic cameos in his last God of Thunder film, Thor: Ragnarok.

In a simple word, Waititi revealed, "Yes." Going deeper into the topic, the director disclosed that he has set up the film in a way that will surely measure up to his last production if not better all the way. He noted that revealing the identity of these said epic cameos will steal all the fun away from the film and added, "Otherwise it won't be a cameo. You can't talk about it. Then they may as well be on the poster." Marvel Studios has been infamously popular for their long list of secret cameos, the most recent was the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Spidermen in Tom Holland's Spider-Man: No Way Home.

However, some of the big names have already been unveiled in the trailer with Oscar-winner Russell Crowe playing Zeus. Additionally, it has been confirmed that Matt Damon, Sam Neill, and Luke Hemsworth will reprise their roles as Loki, Odin and Thor doubles. As if, these cameos were not enough, the film is set to have the Guardian of The Galaxy also return to Thor's side including Chris Pratt, Batista, Bradley Cooper and others. Another added bonus on the list is the return of Jaimie Alexander's Sif, a fan favourite from the comics.

