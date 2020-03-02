Thor: Love and Thunder: Taika Waititi wants Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool in Chris Hemsworth starrer?

While Marvel Studios has their lips sealed on the project, a new report claims Taika Waititi wants to Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool to feature in the movie.

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are eager to find out how Marvel Studios would treat the newly acquired entities from the X-Men universe, especially Wolverine and Deadpool. Over the weekend, rumours circulated in the dark corners of the internet that Man of Steel actor Henry Cavill is in the running for Hugh Jackman's replacement as the Wolverine in MCU. Now, a report suggests that Deadpool could feature in the Thor: Love and Thunder movie thanks to the film's director Taika Waititi.

As per a We Got This Covered report, the 92nd Academy Award winner is campaigning for Ryan Reynolds' superhero to star in the franchise alongside Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and others in Thor 4. The insider suggested that the antihero could make a cameo in Thor: Love and Thunder if all works out in Waititi's favour.

If the studio obliges, it would be one helluva crossover to watch out for. Only time would tell if Deadpool appears in Thor: Love and Thunder, Reynolds has confirmed that Marvel Studios is discussing Deadpool 3. The actor took to Instagram a few months ago to share a picture taken at the studio's office and set off fireworks.

As for Thor: Love and Thunder, the last update we received about the project involved a key casting. Numerous international reports revealed that Christian Bale is in the talks to star in Thor: Love and Thunder. While the studio hasn't confirmed or denied the rumours, rumours surrounding his role are already making the rounds. Read more about it here: Thor: Love and Thunder: Christian Bale to play THIS role in Chris Hemsworth starrer? Spoilers Inside

