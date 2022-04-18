Thor: Love And Thunder Teaser: Natalie Portman's God of Thunder summons Mjolnir, shocks Chris Hemsworth

Thor: Love and Thunder's official teaser is out! On April 18, Marvel Entertainment released the highly anticipated trailer of the upcoming edition of the Thor franchise and the minute-long introduction to the superhero's new adventure has lit up all corners of the internet. The project is set to premiere on July 8 with a star-packed cast helmed by Chris Hemsworth as the God of Thunder.

The teaser hints at a new version of Thor as Hemsworth buries his past, moves on with his newfound wisdom and declares that his "superhero-ing days are over." The one-minute video also shows Chris Pratt's Starlord giving the God of Thunder some advice in a hilarious sequence, teasing the comeback of their iconic chemistry together. Fans will be ecstatic to know that their beloved cameo is back as Korg, played by director Taika Waititi himself, was seen standing beside Thor in several scenes.

Perhaps, the most WTF moment from the teaser was when Natalie Portman, who portrays the role of Thor's ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, summons Mjolnir in a full-on Mighty Thor attire and aesthetic. With the unexpected teaser out, fans have been expressing how presently surprised they were as most expected a similar aesthetic for this movie as the last, Thor: Ragnarok.

The official synopsis of the film reads, "The film finds Thor on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher, who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late."

