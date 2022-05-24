Thor: Love and Thunder Trailer: Chris Hemsworth's 'God Bod' is back; Christian Bale makes ominous appearance

You can bet that we have our popcorn ready as it's time for the story of the Space Viking, Thor, to be unveiled in the highly-awaited MCU movie, Thor: Love and Thunder! While we're used to seeing Thor (Chris Hemsworth) saving Earth for the 500th time, our favourite Avenger has embarked on a new journey; from a dad bod to a god bod! Amidst his search for self-discovery, we find out that he's not the one and only Thor. Turns out, ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) now mysteriously has the ability to wield his magical hammer, Mjolnir.

And finally, we have Thor or Thors' formidable foe making an appearance! In the newly released trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder, Christian Bale is introduced as the ferocious Gorr the God Butcher, making his eagerly awaited MCU debut, who vows to lay waste to any and every God in existence. Along with King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), the trio (Oh, how can we forget Taika Waitit's Korg!) now have "to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late." As expected from a Taika Waititi directorial, Thor: Love and Thunder's trailer is nothing short of a cosmic adventure extravaganza. While Thor's self-deprecating wit is back in full force, especially when it comes to teaming up with his ex-lover Jane (having broken up for eight years, seven months, and six days, give or take," whose superpowers leave him shocked, MCU fans have already gone gaga over Christian Bale's drastic physical transformation as the ominous galactic killer. Not that it comes as any surprise, given Bale's history with "literally" getting into the physique of his characters.

While you're left chilled by Bale's appearance, it's the concluding sequence that reserves all the laughs as an encounter with Zeus (Russell Crowe) in Olympus turns tricky when Thor suffers a wardrobe malfunction of the Godly kind! So much so, that many faint and with good measure. "You flicked too hard, dammit!"

Watch Thor: Love and Thunder's awesome trailer below:

If Thor: Ragnarok was any indication, Thor: Love and Thunder is going to be nothing short of an action-packed adventure of Asguard-ian proportion!

How excited are you to watch Thor: Love and Thunder? Share your excitement alongside your wildest theories when it comes to the storyline with Pinvkilla in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, Thor: Love and Thunder releases on July 8, 2022.

ALSO READ: Taika Waititi describes Thor: Love and Thunder as a 'midlife crisis film' with themes of love and loss