Thor: Love and Thunder Twitter Reaction: Christian Bale's Gorr owns the stage as fans thirst over new villain

With the first trailer of the highly anticipated MCU sequel Thor: Love and Thunder out, fans rushed off to Twitter to marvel at the sheer genius of the upcoming film. Directed by Taika Waititi, the film is set to launch into a bull-blown godly adventure as Chris Hemsworth's Thor crosses paths with Natalie Portman's Mighty Thor and the two reel-in all the thunderous power they can to bring down Christian Bale's Gorr The God Butcher.

With the trailer out, fans wanted an introduction to the much-awaited first appearance of Bale's menacing villain and they certainly were not disappointed. The trailer gave way to Gorr as he took centre stage in the trailer followed by fans thirsting over Tessa Thompson's King Valkyrie and Portman's She Thor. Though there seems to be a disagreement between the fans as they fight over the brilliance of Gorr's look which some wanted the CGI version of. On the other hand, there are fans who appreciate the raw intimidation of Christian Bale's bare face which has been modified with just makeup and costume to help him embody the terrifying aura of the new MCU villain.

For those unversed, the official synopsis of the film reads, "The film finds Thor on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher, who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late."

To find out how the fans on Twitter are going about their day fawning over the characters of the film along with the new revelations in the trailer, scroll down further to swipe through some of the fan reactions.

Check out how Twitterati reacted to the Thor: Love and Thunder trailer below:

