Thor: Love and Thunder Twitter Review: Fans call Chris Hemsworth & Natalie Portman's MCU film 'disappointing'

Thor: Love and Thunder has been one of Marvel's most anticipated films. After Taika Waititi directed Thor: Ragnarok, the expectations from his second solo Thor film had been high. With the return of Natalie Portman's Jane Foster as Mighty Thor in the film, the excitement surrounding the same increased more. The film also marked the MCU debut of Christian Bale as the lead antagonist, Gorr, the god butcher.

While the trailers and promos of Thor: Love and Thunder showcased how the film was going to be a mix of light-hearted entertainment as well as action, it seems fans weren't thrilled about the combination. Critics' reviews for Thor: Love and Thunder suggested that the film didn't rise above Ragnarok which set itself apart from several other Marvel films thanks to Waititi's genius.

In the fourth Thor film, Chris Hemsworth's God of Thunder finds himself trying to catch a break from his superheroing days although things soon take a turn as he is forced to team up with other forces to take on a new enemy, Gorr, the god butcher. Considering how Christian Bale has been known for his genius acting talents, fans seemed a tad disappointed with the way the actor was used in the MCU film.

