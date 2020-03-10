Thor: Love And Thunder: Vin Diesel ACCIDENTALLY confirms Guardians of the Galaxy to star in Thor 4

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Fast & Furious 9 star Vin Diesel might have accidentally revealed Thor: Love And Thunder will feature the Guardians of the Galaxy. The actor revealed and almost instantly regretted it.

Taika Waititi has tucked the sheets tight with regard to Thor: Love And Thunder. Neither has the filmmaker nor has Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman have spilled any beans on spoilers from Thor 4. However, Vin Diesel just confirmed huge speculation that had kept Marvel fans busy on Reddit and Tumblr. Ever since Avengers: Endgame concluded and Thor jetted off with the Guardians of the Galaxy, fans have been theorising that the Guardians would appear in Thor: Love And Thunder.

Now, the Fast & Furious 9 actor has accidentally confirmed that the Guardians are set to appear in Thor 4. Diesel confirmed the speculation during the promotions of his upcoming movie Bloodshot. As per Comicbook.com, Diesel said, "I am waiting and excited for my friend James Gunn to knock this next one out of the park. He took The Suicide Squad so he's about to embark on it. Thor will also, the director talked to me about Thor will incorporate some of the Guardians of the Galaxy. That'll be very interesting, nobody knows."

The actor soon realised he confirmed the news before Marvel Studio and Waititi could spill the beans. "Maybe I shouldn't have said anything," he added. While the news comes as no surprise, it would be interesting to see how Waititi tackles the crossover. Waititi did pull off the Doctor Strange and Thor crossover brilliantly in Thor: Ragnarok. There is no doubt he will present something wacky with Thor: Love And Thunder.

While we wait for Waititi to reveal more details, Marvel Studios recently revealed their line up with the release dates. Check them out here: MCU Phase 4 Lineup: From Black Widow to Thor: Ragnarok; India release dates announced

