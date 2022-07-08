Thor: Love and Thunder: Will Chris Hemsworth return to the MCU? Taika Waititi's directorial REVEALS

Thor: Love and Thunder is all anyone is talking about right now! Leaving critics and fans divided over how they felt about Thor: Love and Thunder, one thing that everyone unanimously agrees on is the fact that Chris Hemsworth as Thor will always be a cinematic treat to witness. Even in the MCU Phase 4 movie, we see the Australian actor having a ball of a time as Thor progresses from a dad-bod to a God-bod, going for one more intergalactic adventure.

*SPOILERS ALERT* This begs the question; Will Chris Hemsworth be returning as Thor in the MCU or is Thor: Love and Thunder his swan song? Chris himself teased in several interviews how Thor 4 could be his one last tryst playing the beloved Norse God. Well, we now have a definitive answer after having watched Thor: Love and Thunder! After two epic post-credit sequences, the ending slate of the Taika Waititi directorial simply read: "Thor will return." This means there's more to Thor's storyline that is yet to be explored in the MCU. It's definitely a relief for Thor and OG 6 Avengers fans that Chris Hemsworth is not yet done with his Marvel gig after Thor: Love and Thunder! It already broke MCU fans' hearts to say goodbye to Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, Chris Evans as Captain America and Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow in Avengers: Endgame.

Let's say hallelujah to Chris Hemsworth being back as Thor! When, though? We'll have to wait and watch!

What did you think of Chris Hemsworth's eccentric performance as Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder? When and where do you think we'll see the God of Thunder next in the MCU? Share your honest review and wildest theories with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

